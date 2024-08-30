Adani Foundation at ACC Bargarh Empowers Widowed Mother’s Journey to Self-Sufficiency

ACC and the Adani Foundation empower widowed mother’s journey from adversity to success by turning her small garment business into a stable income source.

The SHG supports establishment of micro-enterprises to involve women in income generating activities for economic empowerment and self-sustainability.

Bhubaneswar: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation are proud to empower sustainable livelihoods for rural women entrepreneurs. After the untimely death of her husband, Mrs. Sarojini Kerketa was finding it hard to provide for her children. Becoming a member of the Ghanteswari self-help group (SHG) in Piplipali village near the ACC Bargarh plant, has completely transformed her situation from adversity to success.

The SHG helps in establishment of micro-enterprise involving women in income generating activities for economic empowerment and self-sustainability. With support from the SHG Mrs. Sarojini set up a garment business. Through a combination of her relentless determination and guidance from the Adani Foundation, Mrs. Sarojini’s business now consistently earns Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per week.

Subsequently, she took a bold step and secured a Rs 15,000 loan from a Trust in 2023, which she not only repaid on time but also reinvested Rs 20,000 back into the business, building the financial foundation for its growth.

Grateful for the support and opportunities provided by the Adani Foundation in the face of adversity, Mrs. Sarojini hopes to inspire other women facing similar challenges.

ACC and the Adani Foundation are proud to be part of Mrs. Sarojini Kerketa’s journey towards empowerment and self-sufficiency. It is such success stories which exemplify their commitment to improving the quality of life and self-dependence for women from diverse communities.