Adani Electricity leads Organ Pledge drive

Over 500 AEML employees pledged to donate their organs.

Awareness campaign organised by AEML, Adani Foundation and MOHAN Foundation

Mumbai : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), together with the Adani Foundation and the MOHAN Foundation, has launched ‘Jeevan Amrut – The Sweetest Gift of Life’, a program to create widespread awareness about the importance of organ donation.

The ‘Jeevan Amrut’ awareness program encourages people to pledge to donate their organs to save others’ lives. Compared to countries like Spain, Portugal, the United States and several others, India has a very low organ donation rate. This could change if more people step up to donate transplantable organs.

In Mumbai, more than 500 AEML employees took the organ donation pledge. Launching the ‘Jeevan Amrut’ program, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, too signed the life-saving pledge.

“Our low organ donation rate means that half a million Indians die because they cannot get a transplant – although organs are available,” said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation. “This is a disturbing and depressing reality, as these are needless deaths. I am sure that we, as a nation with a glorious tradition of giving and caring, can do much better.”

“If we are to save more lives, we need a significant mindset change across the nation,” Dr Adani added. “Most people are still hesitant to donate their organs – and this hesitation stems from all kinds of fears, myths and misconceptions. We need to do more to dispel these baseless doubts and anxieties – and, in this, I am humbled by the relentless efforts made by organisations like the MOHAN Foundation to educate and motivate people to pledge their organs.’

“A lot of work needs to be done. India is struggling with demand supply gap in organs,” said Ms Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director, MOHAN Foundation. “As a result, many die while on the waiting list. Many states need to be helped to start this lifesaving programme and it requires the coming together of multiple stakeholders like the government, the hospitals, NGOs like ours and institutions like Adani to make it happen.”

“We at Adani Electricity are privileged to be associated with such a noble cause,” said Mr. Kandarp Patel, MD, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML). “I am humbled that so many of my colleagues have come forward to pledge to donate their organs. Since AEML touches the lives of 3 million consumers on a daily basis, I am confident that we can spread the message on organ donation across Mumbai on a large scale and save precious lives.”