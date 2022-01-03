Adani Dhamra Port organized a Multi-Specialty Health Camp

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port has organized a Multi-Specialty Health Camp in the premises of Maa Dhamarai College, Dhamra of Dhamra GP in collaboration with District Health Department, Bhadrak and HelpAge India on 29th December 2021.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri Balabhadra Lenka, Ex-Zilla Parishad, Dhamra in presence of Mr. Jagat Parija, VP, Corporate Affairs, Adani Dhamra Port. Mr. Priya Ranjan Jena, Sarpanch, Dhamra, Mr. Suresh Kumar Mahunta, Sarpanch Representative, Jagula, Mr. Abhimanyu Rout, President, Dhamra GP, Dr. Indramani Sahu, HelpAge India, Dr. Bijay Kumar Sahu, HelpAge India and Dr. Dibya Ranjan Palei, Adani Wellness Center and other dignitaries and opinion makers of Dhamra GP.

The camp was organized with the support and coordination of Dhamra gram panchayat. 623 patients were treated with free medicines, consultation and diagnosis. The camp was conducted with medical support of Dr. Swapnita Hota, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr. S. B. Srinivas, Paediatric & Surgery, Sishu Bhawan, Cuttack, Dr. Udyan Das, Orthopaedic, Sunshine Hospital, Dr. Amarendra Tripathy,(Retd) and Dr. Udaynath Panda (Retd), Medicine. were rendered their medical expertise consultation to the patients.