Adani Dhamra Port observes National Youth Day

Dhamra: On the occasion of 158th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, 37th National Youth Day has been observed by Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port at Dhamrai Higher Secondary College, Dhamra. A College Library was inaugurated with the support of Adani Foundation by the participating guests. The Library consisted of three Bookshelves, three Study tables, 36 Chairs, 600 books, one RO System and one Library room.

Various competitions were held on this occasion for students. Over 90 Students of the college participated in Essay, Debate competition based on the theme “Channelising Youth Power for Nation Building”. 10 students participated in dance competitions. Balabhadra Lenka, former Zilla Parishad, Priya Ranjan Jena, Sarpanch, Dhamra, Parakhita Das, Representative of Zilla Parishad member, Trilochan Pradhan, Ex-HeadMaster, Dhamra High School graced the occasion with their presence. The programme was coordinated by Pravat Kumar Das, Principal, Dhamrai Higher Secondary College.

All winners of the competitions were awarded with the winning prizes and a certificate. Other participants were given with a certificate of appreciation for their participation in the programme.

