Adani Dhamra Port observes National Girl Child Day

Dhamra: With the aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, and their health and nutrition, Adani Foundation the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port observed the 13th National Girl Child Day at Charampa College, Bhadrak on 24th January 2021. The programme comprises with a rally, Debate competition among the students on the Role of women in Nation Building.

The day was started with a public rally by the students of the college in the peripheral village with the slogan Beti Bachao: Beti Padhao being 5th year observation and the theme of the National Day. The students also awared the nearby villagers about the importance and role of girl child in nation building during the rally.

The event continued with a meeting, where Dr. Braja Kishore Bala, Principal, Charampa College gave the welcome address to the students by highlighting on the importance of the day and the relevance of Beti Bachao: Beti Padhao movement. All the Lecturers highlighted the prospective and how the girls became the victims of domestic violence in present situation and also highlighted role of all in ensuring the safety of the Girl Child in the society. Deliberation was also held on law on Female Feticide, violence against girl child & women and reservation related to girl child rights in education, health, service and property sector.

The students deliberated in the debate title the Role of women in Nation Building. The winner of the debate Ms. Pratima Panda (+3, 3rd year Arts), Ms. Manisha Senapati (+2, 2nd Year Arts), Ms. Sushree Sangita Swain (+2, 2nd Year Arts) and Ms. Tania Ruba Jena (+2, 2nd year Arts) were awarded with prizes by the Principal and the representative of Adani Foundation.