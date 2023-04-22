Adani Dhamra Port observes National fire service week

Dhamra : 79th National fire service week was celebrated in the premises of Adani Dhamra Port. On this occasion, Mr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Adani Dhamra Port and Mr Pankaj Singhal, Head, Safety Department, APSEZ paid their tributes to martyrs, who served in the fire service. This year’s theme was ‘Awareness in fire safety for growth of national infrastructure’. Fire awareness programs were held at various places within the port area. A fire related Quiz competition was held for the staff and officers. Port safety head Subrat Kumar Mandal and port railway head Chinmay Dash joined the meeting. Fire safety officer Sidharth Dwivedi gave a vote of thanks.