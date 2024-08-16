Adani Dhamra Port Celebrates 78th Independence Day  

Dhamra : The 78th Independence Day has been celebrated at the premises of Adani Dhamra Port. On this auspicious occasion, Dhamra Port CEO Devendra Thakar unfurled the tri-color flag and led the company in a series of patriotic events. The program commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony and the lighting of the lamp at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a gesture symbolizing the respect and gratitude towards the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country. He honored the sacrifices of our national heroes and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to the nation’s progress.

Looking ahead, Devendra Thakar outlined the future plans for APSEZ and specifically, the ambitious target set for DPCL to achieve 100 MMT by 2030. He expressed confidence in the company’s strategic direction and the dedication of its employees to reach these milestones, which are vital for the nation’s development.

The event was followed by cultural programmes by children. At last, he thanked all the participants, attendees, and the organizing department (Security).