Adani DAV school organises Annual Exhibition

Dhamra : Exhibition cum Fete was organized in Adani DAV Public School. The programme was inaugurated by Ashish Dash, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Adani Dhamra Port in the presence of Basuki Nath, H.R Head, Debashish Mukharjee, CSR Head, Adani Foundation, Mrunmaya Kumar Manna, Project Officer and Mrs Krishnapriya Sarangi, Principal, Adani DAV Public School. All dignitaries visited almost 200 projects of different disciplines which were well prepared and demonstrated by students. According to official records, 786 parents came to witness all projects. Students from different nearby schools witnessed the programme and appreciated it. All project owners and viewers reciprocated their views to experience new things. All projects were evaluated to mark and accolade the best project owners of different disciplines. A grand fete system was organized for all stakeholders. Various delicious snacks were offered to all students. Simultaneously, a beautiful book fair was held to quench the thirst of all voracious readers. Eventually, the programme was accomplished with a grand success.