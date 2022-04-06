Adani DAV Public School observes Foundation Day

Dhamra : The 11th foundation day has been celebrated in Adani DAV Public school on 5th April 2022. Adani Dhamra Port HR head Tapas Kumar Acharya joined as chief guest. School Chairperson Smt KrishnaPriya Sarangi started the program by enlighten the lamp. Jajna was organised by Sudarsan Pati. Along with planting tree Chief Guest graced the Jajna and wished the growth of the school. Sanuj Kumar Jena addressed the occasion. Jaswant Sahoo briefed about the foundation day of the school. Founder RajivLaxmi Mishra, Mamata Pattayat, Gayatri Mohapatra, Tasnim Koushar shared their experience of last 10 years of the school foundation. Shuvendu Keshri Bidhar showcased the memories through audio-visual system. Priyanka Priyadarshini hosted the program where Sushree Munmun Ranideep gave vote of thanks.

