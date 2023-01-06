Adani Cement launches revolutionary cutting-edge green concrete solution ‘ACC ECOMaxX’ in West Bengal, Odisha & Bihar

Kolkata : ACC Limited, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the Adani Group, is all set to bring a new dimension to the building materials industry by launching ‘ACC ECOMaxX’ in West Bengal, Odisha & Bihar. It is an expert range of green concrete solution aimed towards building a sustainable future through conscious green construction.

ACC ECOMaxX is the industry’s broadest range of green concrete solutions, with 30-100% lower embodied carbon content compared to a reference concrete designed with OPC. The products are developed using a Unique Green Ready Mix Technology that allows maximising green impact by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 100%. The innovative product range uses CO2 reduced binders and is manufactured with optimised mix design to enhance durability and finish. ACC ECOMaxX is a high performance, expert green concrete solution designed to contribute towards the sustainable construction needs of Contractors, Developers, Engineers and Architects and Individual Home Builders.

There is a high demand for these products as India moves towards the new era of circular construction. The company has been a pioneer in this field by catalysing innovation and technology through this green concrete.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said “Sustainability and innovation are at the core of our operations. With focus on ESG, ACC ECOMaxX demonstrates our capability to re-evaluate construction needs for a sustainable future. Our green concrete technology will help our customers to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining the structure’s integrity and strength.”

ACC ECOMaxX offers a variety of products with lower embodied carbon content. Consumers have the option to select the level of environmental impact they wish to create from the broad spectrum of products:

• ACC ECOMaxX: Concrete with 30-50% lower embodied carbon content compared to standard OPC offering.

• ACC ECOMaxX PLUS: Technically more versatile product that offers substantially higher reduction than the general standards accessible in a given market, with a CO2 reduction level between 50-70%.

• ACC ECOMaxX PRO: This product maximises the technical potential and pushes the boundaries of our technical know-how offering a top-tier product with a CO2 reduction of more than 70%.

• ACC ECOMaxX ZERO: This unique product offers a complete carbon-neutral concrete solution.

The company’s emphasis is on expanding the range of sustainable solutions to accelerate the transition towards low-carbon and circular building. In the quest to significantly contribute to the goal of Net-Zero, we have set the most ambitious 2030 climate goals in the cement sector.