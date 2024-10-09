Adani Airport Holdings Limited and Thales Forge Strategic Partnership to Improve Airport Operations and Passenger Experience in India

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the largest private airport operator in India, and Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionise AAHL’s international airport operations and passenger experience across the country. Under this partnership, Thales has already deployed the Fly to Gate solution at seven of AAHL-managed airports2 in India, streamlining and enhancing the journey for millions of travellers since early 2024. Extending this collaboration, AAHL has now awarded Thales an additional contract to deploy at all its airports, the innovative Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) to optimise overall airport management and enhance passenger experience securely.

The seven airports operated by AAHL are currently equipped with DigiYatra powered by Thales’ Fly to Gate solution built on the responsible use of advanced facial recognition technology as a secure passenger ID proof. The pre-enrolled passengers can then benefit from a smooth and trusted way to speed up their journey, eliminating the need to show an ID document and the boarding pass at each check point (from check-in to boarding). Reducing passengers processing time up to 30% at these airports, this seamless integration of responsible biometric solutions (cf Thales TrUE Biometrics) aligns with the Indian government’s vision of a digital India.

In addition, Thales has been awarded to work on the design, integration, and implementation of an end-to-end APOC solution for all AAHL-managed airports. This cloud-based ‘Smart Digital Platform’ will centrally host all the necessary applications to improve overall airport management, security, and passenger experience. The innovative APOC platform collects operational data from integrated airports sub-systems and sensors, while complying with standards of privacy. This data is then intelligently processed using automation, big data analytics, and robust artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The solution which will be deployed soon, will anticipate, and reduce unplanned resource shortages, hence increasing predictability and global efficiency.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited to bring innovative technology solutions to revolutionise airport operations and the passenger experience in India. Our Fly to Gate biometric solution for DigiYatra and the smart Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) will enable AAHL to streamline operations and also ensure a secure and simplified journey for millions of passengers. Together, we are committed to support India in its vision of becoming the largest aviation market in the world by 2047,” said Mr. Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.