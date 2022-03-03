Adamas Motors acquires Morgan Motor dealership in the UAE

Dubai: Adamas Motors LLC, the prestige-performance motor group established in the UAE, that strives to provide an unrivalled lifestyle experience to its clients, adds yet another iconic motoring brand in the U.A.E. to its growing portfolio. Adamas Motors will soon launch performance cars from Morgan Motor Company, the British manufacturer of handcrafted quintessential cars to be available in the United Arab Emirates. This appointment adds the UAE dealership to Bahrain and Hong Kong where Adamas already represent Morgan Motor.

Morgan Motors – Adamas will be offering the Plus Six, Plus Four and the recently launched all-new Super 3 at the Adamas Motors showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Manara, Dubai and Sheikha Salama Building on Zayed the First St, Al Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi.

Morgan’s All-New Super 3: Revealed on 24 February 2022, the Super 3 is the company’s first clean-sheet visual design since the Morgan Aero 8, launched in 2000. It is Morgan’s most configurable vehicle ever, with an extensive array of accessories available at launch.

The Super 3 is one of the most intriguing and distinctive vehicles the company has ever built. It has been designed from the ground up to offer new levels of character, thrill and adventure, principles that have defined Morgan’s three-wheeled product since the company was founded 113 years ago.

At the very heart of Super 3’s personality is its driving character. Primarily, a three-wheeled Morgan is a vehicle that fascinates handcrafted British sports car enthusiasts to get behind the wheel, offering them a unique combination of mechanical feel, connection to the environment and visual differentiation from anything else on the road. Few vehicles will engage their occupants like Super 3, which encourages owners to feel present in the craft of motoring and entices them to embark on incredible adventures.

Morgan Plus Six: Addictive power, unrivalled exhilaration and a true driver’s sports car, the Plus Six heralds a new era of performance and refinement for the Morgan range. It is, unquestionably, the most dynamically capable Morgan ever produced. The recognizable Morgan silhouette is underpinned by an all-new platform and industry-leading powertrain technology; every component has been refined or redesigned to create an all-new model.

Morgan Plus Four: Timeless style, driver involvement and performance are the hallmarks of Plus Four. Since its launch in 1950, these characteristics have defined Morgan’s most popular model. The new Morgan Plus Four is unveiled seven decades on, and while the traits that have made it so special remain, the technology that underpins it has been brought firmly into the 21st century.

The addition of Morgan is a significant milestone in the journey of Adamas Motors. The CEO and founder of Adamas Motors, Karl Hamer, a seasoned automotive professional with over 35 years of experience in the UK and the GCC markets and a luxury motoring enthusiast, has a decades-long unique association with Morgan cars. He grew up in Malvern, the very town in Worcestershire, UK, where Morgan Motor Company is located. From a very early age, he admired the brand, with him eventually owning a Morgan Plus 8.

Talking about the latest addition to the group’s portfolio, Karl Hamer said, “We are extremely proud to have added Morgan Motors to our portfolio in the UAE. The brand has been very dear to me as I have owned the Plus 8 in my early years and is still one of my favorite cars. I am honored that I can share my passion for this brand with customers in Bahrain, Hong Kong and the U.A.E.” The Morgan Motors UAE showroom is currently under construction and will be ready to welcome all the potential customers by May 2022.

Marcus Blake, Chief Sales Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said, “We are immensely proud to be launching Morgan into the United Arab Emirates with Adamas Group. We had earlier signed the dealership agreements for Bahrain and Hong Kong with the group. Working with Karl and the wider Adamas team, we know we are partnered with the right representatives to formally introduce Morgan into the region, both in the UAE and further afield.”

“Morgan Motor Company’s intriguing mix of time-honored craftsmanship and modern technology is unique within the automotive landscape. With our latest models and the upcoming all-new three-wheeler, we believe there is a compelling offer to customers in the UAE. We look forward to meeting the first Morgan owners in the country and would like to officially welcome Adamas Group into the Morgan family.”, he added.