Actress Neha Dhupia felicitates Kavya Keeran with Indian Bizz Glam Awards

If you want to shine like a Sun, then you must first burn like one”- these words of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is what the recent India Bizz Glam Awards winner of the “Best Actress of the Year” award Kavya Keeran lives by. She finds herself on ‘Cloud Nine’ by getting the Prestigious award from none other than the actress “Neha Dhupia”. It was really a dream come true for her. Kavya thanks everyone for the support and assures you all that she will always shine like a Sun!

Actress Kavya Keeran said, “I am overwhelmed to have been chosen as winner of the award and I also feel privileged and thankful as I know this award brings with it a lot of responsibility and duties. I promise that I will do my best to keep the prestige of this honour alive.”

Kavya Keeran is an Indian actress and model who has mostly appeared in Odia and Hindi films. She started her film career in Ollywood in 2013 through the 1st Odia 3D film Kaunri Kanya. In 2015, she debuted in Bollywood through Rang-E-Ishq. In 2019, she won the Odisha State Film Awards for Odia Film Khusi.