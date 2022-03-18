Bhubaneswar: Actor- comedian Kapil Sharma & filmmaker Nandita Das meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the honorable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and making us feel at home. Your heart is as beautiful like your state #Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude. Special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture and traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies. #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples.”