Actor Babushan Resumes The Shoot Of ‘Bidyarana’

Bhubaneswar: Bidyarana resumed shoot of February 24 after a gap of 1year. The shoot began with the title song sequence shoot choreographed by Akash Das whose the asst of Vickram Swain. Vickram is from Odisha and is Bollywood Actor Tiger Sheriff’s personal trainer. Akash has been working in Bollywood with Vickram before returning to Odisha and start to train Babushaan for Bidyarana .



The producer of the movie Niranjan Nayak claimed to have spent 20L after the production of the song sequence which is for the very first time in Odisha.

Babushaan has been under intense training for the last 6months to prep up for the movie.



Babushaan was very excited and seeked for the blessing of everyone.

