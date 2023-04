Malkangiri: Actor Allu Arjun landed in Odisha’s Malkangiri for the shooting of a few portions of Pushpa 2. Pictures of Allu Arjun in a half pant and black shirt in the Swabhimaan Anchal of Chitrakonda block have taken over social media. Fans are going gaga and are being reminded of Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 look with curly hair.

The shooting will be underway at Chitrakonda Block, Swabhimaan Anchal, spillway under-construction bridge and hanging bridge, and Saptadhara in Malkangiri district.