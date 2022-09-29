Activities under Poshan Maah focus around Rain Water Harvesting and Water Conservation Promotion in/around Anganwadi Centres,

New Delhi : In the ongoing Poshan Maah 2022, there has been a greater emphasis on Water Management activities by Ministry of WCD at varied levels with Ministry of Jal Shakti. As a result during the first two weeks of the celebrations itself, more than 10 lakh activities linked to ‘Water Management’ have been reported.

Adequate consumption of water, free from contamination, helps the human body to perform better thereby retaining the nutritional value of food consumed. Easily accessible and safe water helps address water borne diseases, particularly diarrhea in children.

In convergence with Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) activities under Poshan Maah have primarily focused around Rain Water Harvesting and Water Conservation Promotion in/around Anganwadi Centres.

Towards this endeavour, the Ministry of WCD has requested all States/UTs to take up rain-water harvesting suitable to climatic conditions in the premises of all Anganwadis. Further, role of women in water conservation and management have especially been highlighted through Village Health Nutrition and Sanitation Committees (VHNSCs)ss involving Poshan Panchayats and Mother Groups.

‘Nutrition centric Jan Andolans’ have played a vital role in sensitizing masses across India, since the launch of POSHAN Abhiyaan in March 2018. So far, eight such Jan Andolans viz. four each of Poshan Pakhwada and Poshan Maah in the month of March and September have been successfully organized. The ninth Jan Andolan in form of Poshan Maah 2022 is currently ongoing, witnessing keen participation throughout the country. Key themes have included, critical importance of first 1000 days, Poshan ke paanch sutra, Growth monitoring, Anemia Prevention, Integration of Ayush practices, focus on diet diversity and traditional indigenous recipes etc.

For the celebration of fourth Poshan Pakhwada in March 2022, another key theme of “Gender Sensitive Water Management Programmes” was adopted under the Abhiyan for the first time, across the country.

A variety of ‘Public Outreach Campaigns on Water Management’ have been taken up as an effective strategy to propagate the conservation, protection and sustainable use of water. In this pursuit, the AWWs/AWHs were engaged in generating awareness on the importance of water in day-to-day life of children and pregnant women and lactating mothers on topics such as rain water harvesting, re-use of water in kitchen gardens, cleaning of floors, toilets etc.

Some of the key highlights around the theme are given below:

1.56 lakh ‘Gender Sensitive Water Management Programmes’ were conducted nationwide in the last Poshan Pakhwada, March 2022 , which included the following: Promotion of Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) at AWCs: 10,813 Webinars on Rainwater Harvesting Structures (RHS): 99,071 Sensitisation at existing & functional RWH structures: 45,603

Details of the activities during the Poshan Maah-2022 including State/UT-wise participation are as below:

20 thousand ‘Celebrations of model Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) structures in Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).’ Functionaries from WCD, and Jal Shakti, community associated with AWCs, along with members of Village Jal Samiti, Krishi Vigyan Kendras etc. have participated in the same.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 6317 2 TAMIL NADU 4671 3 GUJARAT 3012 4 MADHYA PRADESH 2357 5 UTTAR PRADESH 1488 6 PUNJAB 524 7 BIHAR 483 8 KARNATAKA 406 9 JHARKHAND 129 10 MANIPUR 107

24 thousand ‘Cleaning/de-silting campaigns at community water bodies – lake/pond/well/water tank etc.’ Functionaries from WCD, Jal Shakti, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, along with village community and members of Village Jal Samiti, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Farmers’ committees etc. have participated in the same.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 6578 2 TAMIL NADU 6407 3 GUJARAT 4316 4 MADHYA PRADESH 2481 5 UTTAR PRADESH 1436 6 BIHAR 802 7 PUNJAB 789 8 KARNATAKA 472 9 HARYANA 272 10 RAJASTHAN 257

29 thousand ‘Sensitisation activities on water conservation with local institutions/bodies (PRIs/ULBs).’



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 8832 2 TAMIL NADU 5915 3 GUJARAT 5390 4 MADHYA PRADESH 2325 5 UTTAR PRADESH 1880 6 PUNJAB 1122 7 HARYANA 1070 8 BIHAR 671 9 MANIPUR 500 10 KARNATAKA 415

34 thousand ‘Session/event on promotion of rainwater harvesting (RWH) at AWCs.’ Functionaries from WCD and Jal Shakti, along with community associated with AWC, and members of Village Jal Samiti etc. have participated. At several places, Dist. Jal Shakti Kendras, technical officials of Jal Shakti, specialized Water Research Institutes etc. have also participated to enhance issue-based knowledge of masses.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 10093 2 TAMIL NADU 8574 3 GUJARAT 5993 4 MADHYA PRADESH 3276 5 UTTAR PRADESH 2045 6 BIHAR 1035 7 PUNJAB 825 8 MANIPUR 712 9 KARNATAKA 670 10 JHARKHAND 117

46 thousand ‘Water management activities by specialized agencies, including local NGOs.’ Functionaries from WCD, Jal Shakti and Panchayati Raj, along with community members have participated in the same. Specialized agencies like Jal Shakti Kendras, Water Research Institutes along with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) / NGOs working on water conservation / management issues etc. have effectively participated to sensitize masses on the same.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 14771 2 TAMIL NADU 10980 3 GUJARAT 6573 4 MADHYA PRADESH 5981 5 UTTAR PRADESH 2837 6 BIHAR 2169 7 PUNJAB 1271 8 KARNATAKA 758 9 HARYANA 263 10 JHARKHAND 160

54 thousand ‘Workshops for sensitizing women on techniques of water conservation, management and harvesting.’ Agencies like Jal Shakti Kendras, Water Research Institutes along with their technical officials at varied levels etc. have taken sessions in presence of officials from WCD, Jal Shakti, Health, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to increase knowledge levels of masses on issues concerning water management.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 MAHARASHTRA 14650 2 TAMIL NADU 11750 3 GUJARAT 9836 4 MADHYA PRADESH 7193 5 UTTAR PRADESH 3347 6 BIHAR 2936 7 PUNJAB 1585 8 KARNATAKA 1302 9 JHARKHAND 273 10 TELANGANA 139

Closely linked to ‘Water Management’ is an important area -WaSH. Under the same more than 8 lakh activities on ‘Hand Wash and Sanitation/Hygiene, Water & Sanitation’ have also been successfully conducted so far. Functionaries from WCD along with Education, Health, Jal Shakti, Panchayati Raj etc. have made the community especially children/students aware of Wash and its importance towards better nutrition and health.



Sl. No. State/UT No. of activities 1 TAMIL NADU 199139 2 MAHARASHTRA 155102 3 MADHYA PRADESH 111475 4 GUJARAT 92941 5 PUNJAB 84525 6 BIHAR 67316 7 UTTAR PRADESH 62110 8 KARNATAKA 6679 9 JHARKHAND 6212 10 ANDHRA PRADESH 4660

GOA – Sensitization activities on Water Conservation, Consumption and Save Water