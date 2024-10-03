Activities of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare during the Preparatory Phase of Special Campaign 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0 was launched by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), which is being implemented in two phases namely Preparatory Phase from 16th – 30th September 2024 and Main Phase from 2nd – 31st October, 2024.

For the Preparatory Phase, Nodal Officer of this Department has already been appointed. Nodal Offices for all Divisions of this Department and all Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities under the administrative control of DA&FW have also been appointed.

During the Preparatory Phase, Nodal Officers of all Division and of Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities under the administrative control of DA&FW have been asked to identify the pendency and to furnish the given targets regarding cleanliness sites, space management, disposal of scrap & redundant items, disposal of references from MPs, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references, Parliament Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances and its Appeals and Record Management etc.

During the Preparatory Phase from 16th to 30th Sept., 2024, the following parameters/targets have been identified in respect of the various Divisions of DA&FW and its Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities for the Special Campaign 4.0:

S. No. Parameters Targets No. of cleanliness campaign sites 1172 Number of pending references from MPs 44 Number of pending references from State Governments 06 Pending Parliamentary Assurances 15 Pending PMO References 01 Number of Rules/Processes identifying for simplification 01 Pending Public Grievances 4702 Pending PG Appeals 284 Number of files to be reviewed 43040 Number of e-files to be reviewed 1050

The main phases started from today i.e 03.10.2024

This Department also participated in Swachhta Hi Sewa – 2024 Campaign in which, around 930+ events were organized under SHS-2024. Out of these events, 645+ sub-events were organized under “Swachhta Me Jan Bhagidari” component. Across the country, 63 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) were identified and under these 63 CTUs, Shramdan and cleanliness drive at 258 locations under Swachhta Lakshit Ekayi, were conducted. 29 Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs were organized.

On occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, 2024, Shramdan and cleanliness drives was organized at Subordinate / Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities under the administrative control of this Department.

Shramdan and cleanliness drive was organized at North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute, Biswnath Chariali, District: Biswanath, Assam

Shramdan and cleanliness drive was organized at Locust cum IMP Centre, Nagaur, Rajasthan.

In the Implementation Phase from 2nd to 31st October, 2024, all sincere and dedicated efforts will be made to achieve the given targets identified during the Preparatory Phase for Special Campaign 4.0 by all Divisions/Sections and outstation/field offices under the administrative control of DA&FW.