Activities of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare during the last Week of Special Campaign 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0 was launched by DARPG for minimizing pendency in Government offices. Special Campaign 4.0 is being implemented in full swing. During the last week of Special Campaign 4.0, a number  of teams were constituted under Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare to visit the offices located in Delhi & NCR viz. Mahalanobis National Crop Forecasting Centre, Pusa, National Seeds Corporation, Pusa, National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Ghaziabad, Directorate of Extension, Pusa, Directorate of Wheat Development, Gurugram, Soil and Land Use Survey of India Noida, Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium Houz Khas and Central Fertilizer Quality Control & Training Institute, Faridabad to review the progress and the performance of the subordinate / attached office and PSU under the administrative control of this department.

The team inspected these office premises to review the progress made by these organization during the Special Campaign 4.0.

By the end of last week of Special Campaign 4.0, five PIB Notes have been released and activities have been undertaken on various social media platforms, i.e. more than 234 tweets, 100 Facebook posts, 62 Instagram posts, 26 YouTube posts and 11 posts on Linked in have been made collectively by this department and its attached/subordinate offices and their field offices, etc.

Progress/achievement of the Department during the last week of Special Campaign 4.0 ending on 31st October 2024 are as under:-

S.No. Activities Targets Achievement
1 No.of cleanliness campaign site 1791 1360
2 No. of pending references from MPs 50 19
3 Pending Public Grievances 22295 20549
4 Pending PG Appeals 698 506
5 Record Management (Physical files reviewed) 53660 47950
6 Record Management (Physical files weeded out) 18959 18959
7 Space freed (area in Sq. ft.) 53761
8 Revenue generated (Amount in Rupees) 3846455.00

