Activities of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare During the last Week of Special Campaign 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0 was launched by DARPG with the aim to reduce the pendency in the offices of the Department of Government of India across the country. Special Campaign 4.0 was successfully completed and celebrated with all departments of Government of India including the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with their 270 subordinate/attached offices including their field offices and PSUs under the administrative control of this Department.

During the campaign, efforts were made to enhance the overall working environment in the offices to ensure a more positive working culture in each office. Progress/achievement of the Department during the successful commencement of Special Campaign 4.0 are as under:-

Sl.No. Activities Targets Achievement 1 No.of cleanliness campaign site 1791 1791 2 No. of pending references from MPs 50 24 3 Pending Public Grievances 22295 22269 4 Pending PG Appeals 698 516 5 Record Management (Physical files reviewed) 53660 53660 6 Record Management (Physical files weeded out) 19241 19241 7 Space freed (area in Sq. ft.) 55473 8 Revenue generated (Amount in Rupees) 6107784

By the end of Special Campaign 4.0, 11 PIB Notes have been released and activities have been undertaken on various social media platforms, i.e. more than 257 tweets, 105 Facebook posts, 64 Instagram posts, 26 YouTube posts and 14 posts on Linked in have been made collectively by this department and its attached/subordinate offices and their field offices, etc.