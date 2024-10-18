Activities of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare during 3rd Week of Special Campaign 4.0

Special Campaign 4.0 was launched by DARPG for minimizing pendency in Government offices. Special Campaign 4.0 is being implemented in full swing. Recently Secretary DARPG visited the office of Secretary (A&FW) to discuss the issues relating to measures taken for strengthening CPGRAMS and also issue of a comprehensive guideline to strengthening Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Integration of all various platforms in this Department to CPGRAMS to provide citizen a single window experience and wider accessibility to various PG platforms which will help deduplication and save time and efforts of officials from resolving same grievances on multiple portals. It was also discussed that integration of all PG portals of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) through API shall be a priority to optimize operational efficiency of all PG portals.

The Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Calicut, Subordinate Office of DA&FW organized a cleaning program as part of the Special Campaign 4.0 Swachhata in front of the office. All employees of the Directorate participated in the event.