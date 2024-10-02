Active Participation of Ministry of Panchayati Raj in Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024

In alignment with the principles of Swachhata Hi Seva, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) reaffirms its commitment to promoting cleanliness as an integral part of daily life, values, and practices. As part of the nine-point pre-action plan, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj undertook various activities during the Swachhata Hi Seva–2024 (SHS–2024) campaign, which took place from 17th September 2024 to 2nd October 2024.

On the penultimate day of SHS-2024 campaign i.e. on 2nd October 2024, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj led the officers and employees in participating in the cleanliness drive (Shramdaan) in the Block–A area of Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk). On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Diwas, he extended his best wishes to everyone and encouraged adopting cleanliness as in integral part of our nature and values in daily life. About 70 employees participated in the cleanliness drive around the Block–A area of Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) on this day and removed about 100 kgs of garbage consisting of small plastic pieces, disposal mugs, cups and similar material. While leading the cleanliness drive, Shri Bharadwaj appreciated the efforts of the employees and emphasized maintaining the momentum throughout the year. He also encouraged the employees to volunteer by adopting a high-footfall area and taking responsibility for its cleanliness in coordination with relevant authorities, in addition to their own contributions through shramdaan.

All the housekeeping staff were felicitated today in recognition of their regular risky job of cleanliness of the office premises, Jeevan Bharati Building, Jeevan Prakash Building and Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Throughout Swachhata Hi Seva–2024 campaign, officers and employees of the Ministry actively engaged in shramdaan, dedicating time each day to clean, dust, and polish their workspaces and furniture. On 20th September 2024, employees situated on the 11th floor of the Jeevan Prakash Building, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi participated in a comprehensive cleanliness drive, focusing on both their office premises and the surrounding areas of the building. Subsequently, on 27th September 2024, staff members working in the Ministry on the 9th floor of the Jeevan Bharati Building contributed by cleaning the Regal Building areas. On both occasions, approximately 100 employees participated in these cleanliness initiatives, showcasing their collective effort and commitment to fostering a clean and healthy work environment.

On 23rd September 2024, an interactive meeting with the Safai Karmacharis (housekeeping staff) was held to know the health issue, if any of the house keeping staff for offering health facility proposed on 25th September 2024. Since none of the 14 members of the house keeping staff reported any health issue, no camp was set up.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has consistently played a pivotal role in all previous editions of the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan. In 2024, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj demonstrated even greater vigour, zeal, and attentiveness in advancing the objectives of the campaign, which has been successfully fulfilled through the proactive participation of citizens, Panchayats, and officials at all levels. In a joint advisory issued on 12th September 2024, the Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, along with the Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Secretary, Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Ministry of Rural Development, appealed to all Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies to actively participate in the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan–2024. The advisory outlined suggested activities aimed at enhancing cleanliness and fostering people’s participation, while encouraging behavioural changes aligned with the campaign’s theme, “स्वभाव स्वच्छता, संस्कार स्वच्छता” (Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata). Key initiatives include mega cleanliness drives, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, cultural festivals, Swachh Food Streets, and widespread public participation and advocacy.

On 13th September 2024, Shri Vivek Bhardwaj participated in the inauguration program of the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan–2024, alongside Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Shri Manohar Lal; Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil; State Ministers, Secretaries, and Mission Directors. During the curtain-raiser event, the message (https://youtu.be/_T0PrEOK0W8) from the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, was also broadcast, setting the tone for the nationwide campaign. Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh called upon elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to lead the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan in rural India by promoting the message of cleanliness through their exemplary conduct and leadership. Shri Vivek Bhardwaj emphasized the critical role of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan. A notable highlight was the interaction of Smt. Sanyogita Singh Chauhan, Gram Pradhan of Atari Gram Panchayat, Block: Mal, District: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal. Smt. Chauhan shared the significant cleanliness initiatives undertaken by her Gram Panchayat and reaffirmed her Panchayat’s commitment to actively participating in this year’s campaign under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata”.

In the lead-up to the campaign, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj planted a Rudraksha (Elaeocarpus Ganitrus) sapling at Children’s Park, India Gate, New Delhi, as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative on 5th September 2024, dedicating it to his mother. Senior officials from the Ministry, including Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser and Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary participated in similar tree-planting activities in Odisha and Maharashtra respectively during this year’s Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan. As part of the campaign, a Swachhata Pledge was administered to all officers and staff (regular, contractual, and outsourced) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on 17th September 2024, reinforcing the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to a cleaner, healthier India.