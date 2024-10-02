Action Taken Against Three Supakar Servitors for Using Iron Pans in Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has taken action against three Supakar servitors for using iron pans to prepare Mahaprasad in the 12th-century shrine. Chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee announced that these servitors have been banned from entering the temple and the holy kitchen (rosha sala). Additionally, a Palia servitor has been suspended from conducting daily rituals as per Section 21-B (a) of the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, emphasizing that no indiscipline or deviations from tradition will be tolerated. This decision follows an investigation into complaints about the use of iron utensils, which was previously attributed to a shortage of earthen pots during the COVID-19 lockdown.