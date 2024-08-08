ACS Probationers Gain Insight into Power Sector Operations during NTPC Bongaigaon Visit

Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, conveyed the significance of the responsibilities that ACS officers will carry as they step into their roles. He underscored that these responsibilities are not limited to administrative duties but extend deeply into serving the communities and ensuring the well-being of the people. He further stressed NTPC’s dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen, actively contributing to the country’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through the generation of clean power. The initiative was positioned as a key component in building a prosperous and equitable society, with NTPC playing a pivotal role in these efforts.

Earlier the programme commenced with felicitation to the probationers and an address by Shri Asutosh Biswas, General Manager (Operation), NTPC Bongaigaon, who highlighted the importance of such educational exchanges in adding value and building a stronger understanding between administrative services and industrial sectors.

Following this, Shri Onkar Nath, Head of HR, NTPC Bongaigaon, extended a formal welcome to the participants. He emphasized NTPC’s ongoing commitment to nurturing future leaders and the critical role that collaboration between public institutions and industry plays in national development.

The visit also featured a detailed presentation by Shri Paresh Mathur, AGM (Technical Services), NTPC Bongaigaon, who provided insights into the main plant operations. The session depicted how NTPC is at the forefront of generating clean power, while also playing a substantial role in contributing to the nation’s economy and upholding ESG standards.

The probationers were given a comprehensive tour of the control room and Turbine Generator (TG) Hall, where they had the opportunity to interact with engineers and gain firsthand experience of the operational aspects of the power plant, furthering their understanding of how such facilities contribute to nation-building 24×7.

Smt. Kabita Deka, Additional District Administration, Kokrajhar, and Smt. Rima Trishna Haloi, Assistant Commissioner, Kokrajhar, expressed their gratitude to NTPC for facilitating this invaluable learning experience. The probationers, too, appreciated the insights gained during the visit, recognizing the value of such engagements in enhancing their professional knowledge and preparedness for their future roles.

NTPC Bongaigaon remains dedicated to fostering educational initiatives and professional exchanges that contribute to the development of future leaders and the strengthening of public service capabilities.