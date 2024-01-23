ACME Group in partnership with IHI Corporation will set up a green ammonia plant at Odisha’s Gopalpur with an investment of ₹60,000 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Giving a major boost to Make In Odisha initiative, ACME Group in partnership with IHI Corporation will set up a green ammonia plant at Gopalpur with an investment of ₹60,000 Cr. CM Naveen Patnaik thanked the senior executives of the company for being a part of #Odisha’s growth story and wished the company best.

ACME Group has joined hands with Japan’s IHI Corporation for this project. Senior executives of ACME Group & IHI Corporation met CM Naveen Patnaik to apprise him about the project’s progress so far.

This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable power. The project will be established at Tata Steel Special Economic Zone’s Gopalpur Industrial Park at Gopalpur in Ganjam District of Odisha

In August 2023, ACME Group had signed the land agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) for 343 acres for its Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia project at the GIP in Odisha.