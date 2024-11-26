Achyuta Samanta Awarded 61st Honorary Doctorate

Bhubaneswar, November 26: Well-known social worker, educationist, and Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, was conferred with his 61st honorary doctorate by UPES University, Dehradun. The degree was awarded during the 22nd convocation ceremony of UPES University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on 26th November 2024.

The recognition is a testament to Dr. Samanta’s significant contributions to society through education. The university highlighted his exceptional efforts in these areas while bestowing the honour.

Receiving his 61st honorary doctorate, Dr. Samanta said, “For the last 33 years, I have been working relentlessly for the people in society. This 61st honorary doctorate will be remembered by me for all times to come.” Lord Karan Bilimoria, CBE, DL, a Member of the House of Lords in the UK, was also presented with an Honorary Doctorate during the ceremony.

Dr. Samanta has been honored with multiple honorary doctorates from esteemed universities and institutions across the globe in recognition of his outstanding contributions to social service and education.