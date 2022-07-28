Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

New Delhi: Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on ‘Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts’ pertains to climate change. Achievement of India’s pre-2020 voluntary goal, and Nationally Determined Contributions in the post-2020 period (2021-2030) will reflect in achievement of SDG Goal 13. Despite having no binding obligation under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in 2009 India announced its voluntary goal to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 20-25% by 2020 in comparison to 2005 level. India achieved 24% reduction in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2016.

Further under the Paris Agreement, India submitted its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to UNFCCC in 2015 outlining eight targets for the period 2021-2030, including (i) to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 percent by 2030 from 2005 level, (ii) to achieve about 40 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030 with the help of transfer of technology and low cost international finance including from Green Climate Fund (GCF), and (iii) to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. The other targets pertain to sustainable lifestyles; climate friendly growth path; climate change adaptation; climate finance; and technology and capacity building.

Government is implementing the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which provides an overarching policy framework for all climate actions including mitigation and adaptation. NAPCC comprises of eight core Missions in specific areas of solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, sustainable habitat, water, sustaining Himalayan ecosystems, Green India, sustainable agriculture and strategic knowledge for climate change. 33 States and Union Territories have prepared State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) consistent with the objectives of NAPCC. The adaptation activities in the States and Union Territories of India are being supported through National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC). NAFCC is implemented in project mode and till date, 30 adaptation projects have been approved under NAFCC in 27 States and UTs.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.