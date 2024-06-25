Achieving ‘Make in India’ Vision Requires Top-Notch Manufacturing, Says Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated the 71st edition of the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre today. Delivering his inaugural address, the Union Minister emphasized that the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) offers a unique marketing platform for micro, small, and medium exporters, showcasing India’s latest trends and diverse offerings to the rest of the world. Shri Giriraj Singh further said that developing world class manufacturing facilities is a must for realising the Prime Minister’s vision of “Make in India “with “Zero Effect; Zero Defect” at each level of the value chain.

Shri Singh also called for the adoption of the ‘hub and spoke’ model to enhance domestic manufacturing, encouraged industry collaboration and underscored the importance of establishing Indian brands. The ministry is also poised to revive the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) to create internationally standardized parks.

Shri Giriraj Singh stated that, “Today, India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a GDP growth rate of 7.2% and is expected to be 3rd largest economy by 2027-28.” The convergence of a positive domestic outlook with a growth-oriented political establishment has provided a conducive ecosystem for business in India. Several measures have been taken by the Government of India to enhance the infrastructure sector and ease of doing business, he added.

Further, the Minister stated that, the Indian Apparel and textiles market is of the size of 165 billion USD which has to touch 350 USD billion; a target, which has been fixed after industry consent. I request you to take it to 50 billion USD by 2030. Prime Minister made a roadmap to promote technical fiber and Geo textile, which is providing huge options for growth.

“I have said that my challenge is not Bangladesh. I would like to take ahead of China in time to come. Bangladesh water and raw material charges are going high. Further Shri Singh suggested that we will make small clusters for smaller players in India to boost RMG exports”.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh announces the expansion of the Rs 10,000 crore PLI scheme to the garment sector to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. Addressing the India International Garment Fair, Singh emphasizes revamping textile parks, and promoting green textiles will be our focus.

Shri Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman AEPC during his address underlined, “the global headwinds negatively affected Indian apparel exports. But despite these adverse scenarios, the Indian apparel export industry was able to hold its own and contain the damage to quite an extent.

Shri Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General said that there is a greater chance for Indian apparel exporters to expand its footprint across developed countries in coming years. The Indian apparel industry must in-cash this opportunity and start dreaming big.

Knowledge sessions are also being organised on the sidelines on the 25th and 26th June’2024 covering various topics like Navigating Global Trade: Challenges and Opportunities for the Industry, The Efficiency Advantage: Driving Manufacturing – Excellence in Apparel and Sustainable Fashion: From Concept to Reality.

This fair being organised by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) through the International Garment Fair Association (IGFA), in association with three major garment Associations of India namely, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), Garment Exporters & Manufactures Association (GEMA) & Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR), is a testimony of the collective spirit, team-work and synergies built by these associations to achieve greater goal. More than 600 buyers from 50 countries participated in the event. 71st Edition will also host two fashion shows each day, from 25th to 27th June’2024, showcasing the best of the collections exhibited during the show.