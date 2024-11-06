Achievements of the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in Special Campaign 4.0

As per the directions given by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports organised Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024 in its Main Secretariat, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi and its subordinate office, National Service Scheme (NSS) and two autonomous organisations, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD).

During the Preparatory Phase, Department of Youth Affairs and its subordinate Office/autonomous organisations i.e. NSS, NYKS and RGNIYD sensitized the officials, mobilized the ground functionaries for the Campaign;identified pendency; finalized the Campaign sites; identified scraps and redundant materials and completed the laid down procedures for their disposal.

During the Campaign Phase (2nd – 31st Oct., 2024), the Department of Youth Affairs and its Subordinate Office/autonomous organisations made great efforts to minimize the pendency of MP’s Reference, Parliamentary Assurances, Public grievances and PG Appeals. All the major pendency issues were brought down to a great extent. Record Room and Store Room of the Department was cleaned and managed properly by disposing old records, files, etc. The old furniture and scrap was also disposed of.

Further, a Special program was also undertaken for cleanliness of beaches across the country. The program was led by Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports who led the campaign from Porbandar Beach, Gujarat, under the Swachhata campaign, revitalizing the beach and inspiring others for a cleaner environment. Senior Officials of the Department also joined the cleanliness program from various beaches across the country. During the campaign, 700 beaches & sea shore areas were cleaned with the participation of 6,22,469 MYBharat Volunteers.

During the “Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign, volunteers of MYBharat conducted 1,29,577 activities such as Community Work Camps on De-silting of water sources; Digging, maintenance and repairing of Wells, Ponds, Small Water Channels, Disinfections of Drinking Water Wells and the youth volunteers created Mass Awareness on elimination of Single Use Plastic, Waste Collection and its Safe Disposal.

A mega-event ‘Swacchhata Hi Seva’ was created on the MY Bharat portal, under which more than 15,400 sub-events were registered. Keeping in line with the priorities under SHS-2024 due focus was given to BCC (Behavioural Change Communications) activities like Personalized Messages, Awareness Meetings, Focused Group Discussions, etc. under which a total of 2608 activities have been conducted . All in all, a total of 1,29,577 activities were conducted by the Department and 15,82,359 Kgs of Plastic Waste was collected .