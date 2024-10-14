Achievements of Ministry of Women and Child Development during the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Women and Child Development, including all Autonomous Bodies under its administrative control, has initiated efforts and prepared action plans to implement Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

The identification of targets such as Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management – Review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files have been completed during the preparatory phase of the campaign and uploaded on the portal.

During the ongoing Implementation Phase of the Campaign (2nd October-31st October, 2024), the Ministry is taking concerted efforts for disposal of identified pending references. The status of disposal of pending references under various categories as on 10.10.2024 is detailed below –

MP References – 13, Public Grievances – 312, Public Grievance Appeals – 54, E-Files closed – 258, Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted – 8856, Space Freed – 59,781 sq. ft., Revenue Earned – Rs.10,100/-

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development visited the office premises of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) located at Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Samaj Kalyan Bhawan, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi on 04.10.2024 to offer voluntary shramdaan and inspect the cleanliness activities being undertaken under Special Campaign 4.0. Moreover, during this campaign, the Minister’s initiative to plant trees demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. Further, inspection of premises, washrooms, store rooms etc. of the Ministry located at Jeevan Tara & Jeevan Vihar buildings and record room located at Jeevan Vihar building was undertaken by Senior Officers of the Ministry on 09.10.2024.