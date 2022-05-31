Accounts of the Union Government of India (Provisional/Unaudited) for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

New Delhi :The Accounts of the Union Government of India (Provisional/Unaudited) for the Financial Year 2021-22 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below: –

The Government of India has received ₹22,07,634 crore (101.3% of corresponding RE 21-22 of Total Receipts) during 2021-22 comprising ₹18,20,382 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,48,044 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹39,208 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (₹24,570 crore) and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts (₹14,638 crore). ₹8,81,779 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 2,86,782 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹37,94,171 crore (100.6% of corresponding RE 20-21), out of which ₹32,01,373 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹5,92,798 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹8,05,390 crore is on account of Interest Payments.