Accounts of the Government of India (Provisional/Unaudited) for the Financial Year 2023-2024

The Accounts of the Government of India (Provisional/Unaudited) for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below: –

The Government of India has received ₹27,88,872 crore (101.2% of corresponding RE 2023-24 of Total Receipts) during 2023-24 comprising ₹23,26,524 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹4,01,888 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹60,460 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (₹27,338 crore) and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts (₹33,122 crore). ₹11,29,494 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹1,81,088 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹44,42,542 crore (98.9% of corresponding RE 2023-24), out of which ₹34,94,036 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹9,48,506 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹10,63,871 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹4,13,542 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.