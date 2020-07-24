Accelerated increase in lab infrastructure continues to drive the ‘Test Track and Treat’ strategy more than 1.5 Cr COVID-19 samples tested so far

More than 1.5 crore COVID samples (1,54,28,170) have been tested, till now. In the last 24 hours 3,52,801 samples have been tested for COVID-19 identification.

This translates to 11179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of this strategy.

The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments to facilitate wide-spread testing through an array of options.

The RT-PCR labs are the backbone of the latest testing strategy prescribed by ICMR. The number of labs in the public and private sectors are seeing a progressive enhancement. There are 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs. The details are as follows:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 653 (Govt: 399 + Private: 254)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 530 (Govt: 466 + Private: 64)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 107 (Govt: 32 + Private: 75)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

Related

comments