ACC and Ambuja Cement evoke nostalgia with the Great Khali AD TV Campaign

Mumbai : ACC and Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Group, are back with multimedia campaigns featuring their ACC Suraksha Cement and featuring the legendary wrestling superstar – the Great Khali, respectively. The campaigns have gone live on 20th May’23 bringing excitement to audiences across the country.

Ambuja Cements’ campaign is sure to evoke nostalgia by bringing back an ad featuring the Great Khali, which originally aired in 2015. Throughout the 2000s, the international wrestling superstar was a staple of television screens across the world, and struck a particular chord with Indian audiences, hailing originally from Himachal Pradesh. The humorous ad plays on the Great Khali’s impressive stature and strength and amplifies the brand’s core positioning of “Giant Compressive Strength” emphasizing the need for strength in cement. The advertisement will also affirm the brand’s long-standing reputation for quality and reliability as “The Most Trusted Cement Brand of India” according to the TRA Brand Trust report, 2023.

Meanwhile, the ACC campaign is poised to highlight the brand’s core positioning of “Durability”, underscoring the brand’s legacy in contributing to the robust infrastructure of India since 1936. The TV commercial is set to evoke a sense of pride and trust, focusing on the key message – “Building your home with the cement that has been building a durable India since 1936“.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “We are thrilled to launch these campaigns which embody the spirit and promise of ACC and Ambuja Cement Brands. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering on our brand promise of strength, durability, and trust, all of which are integral to the construction of homes and infrastructure that stand the test of time”.

The television campaigns will be aired on various national and regional channels, ensuring broad visibility to audiences across the country. In addition, the advertisements will be shared extensively on digital platforms, expanding the reach and engagement with viewers nationwide.