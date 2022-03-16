Academia-Industry Innovation Conclave by CSIR-IMMT & NRDC

Bhubaneswar : Academia- Industry Innovation Conclave, specific to Minerals, Materials & Life Sciences Technology was being organised today at CSIR –IMMT Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

The conclave was jointly organised by National Research Development Corporation, and CSIR-IMMT.

The one day conclave was inaugurated in presence of Chief Guest, Sri Pratap Sarangi, Honourable Member of Parliament,Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary DSIR & DG CSIR, Govt of India in the presence of Prof. S Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, Commodore Amit Rastogi(Rtd), CMD, NRDC, Dr Ashok K Sahu, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, Dr. T Pavan Kumar, Sr. Scientist, CSIR-IMMT, Mr N G Lakshminarayan, Chief-BD, NRDC, Dr Bijay Kumar Sahu, Head-IPFC & TISC, NRDC.

Delivering his inaugural speech Sri Pratap Sarangi, Honourable Member of Parliament, emphasised on more and more technological support for the growth of the country particularly during this pandemic time and how there is a need of more technical knowledge expertise. He advised the industry and institutions to formulate their excellence and increase productivity with their expertise in this field.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Dr. S. Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT said, several institutes are participating in this conclave.Joint work always enhances the innovation. Industrial R&D gets connected through this innovation conclave for business development. Last 7 years we try to grow the facilities to increase the platform to get more and more employment. We have also set up an incubation centre.

The Guests and Speakers discussed on the Latest innovative technologies available for commercialization & transfer to MSME’s, industry and start-ups, Insights on changing technology and marketing scenario and demand, IP protection management & academia-industry collaboration and freedom to operate for MSME’s and start-ups etc.

On this occasion Mou signed between NRDC and Sri sri University, NRDC and Birla global University, Bhubaneswar

Access exclusive sessions and panel discussions led by industry experts and scientists held during the conclave and the participants were engaged in knowledge sharing and understanding technology landscape and IP.

Scientists and researchers from technology/R&D organizations/Universities/PSU’s, Representatives from PSUs/MSMEs, start-ups, Organizations looking at business and investment opportunities, Start-Ups, Technology providers, R&D organizations and MSME Associations, Sector experts, Industry captains, and Trade bodies participated in this Conclave.

Dr. T Pavan Kumar, Sr. Scientist, CSIR-IMMT and Dr B K Sahu, Head- IPFC & TISC, NRDC, Visakhapatnam Coordinated for this conclave.