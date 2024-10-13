Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Launches Luxury Scented Candles, Exclusively on TIRA

Mumbai: Tira is delighted to unveil the launch of five exclusive Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla luxury candles – a premium collection that blends beauty, fragrance, and design. This decadent candle range transforms self-care rituals into moments of fragrant luxury and serenity.

Drawing inspiration from India’s royal lineage, these candles not only elevate your space but also redefine modern indulgence. Whether they set the mood while applying makeup or offer a calming glow after a long day, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collection is a luminous expression of joy, comfort, and beauty.

Each candle is made with a premium soy wax blend and offers a lasting fragrance that celebrates luxury and self-pampering. The collection includes the following scents:

Introducing the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Candle Collection:

Maharani

Fragrance: Jasmine & Tuberose

Regal and opulent, this candle evokes the grandeur of Indian royalty, blending jasmine and tuberose to create a majestic atmosphere.

Mubarak

Fragrance: Leather & Amber

A celebration of togetherness, Mubarak combines warm leather and amber notes, making any gathering fragrant and memorable.

Mehbooba

Fragrance: Rose & Oud

A tribute to eternal love, Mehbooba offers an intoxicating blend of rose and oud, capturing the essence of cherished romance.

Mahal

Fragrance: Coffee & Tobacco

This candle transports you to a luxurious palace with its rich coffee and smoky tobacco notes, perfect for creating a warm, elegant ambiance.

Maya

Fragrance: Mogra & Patchouli

Subtle and calming, Maya blends mogra and patchouli to celebrate mindfulness and the beauty of the present moment.

These designer luxury candles are more than just fragrant decor—they serve as serene reminders to pause, relax, and indulge in life’s simple pleasures. With their introduction, Tira continues its mission to elevate beauty through innovation and premium experiences.

Click [here] to explore the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla luxury candle collection, available exclusively on Tira.