About 50.38 Lakh Metric Ton foodgrains distributed under Phase V of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that as per the reports available from States/UTs, up to 31st January 2022, so far about 50.38 Lakh Metric Ton of foodgrains have been distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in Phase 5.

Under the PM-GKAY, around 80 Crore beneficiaries in the country covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) are eligible to receive additional free of cost foodgrains at the scale of 5 Kg per person per month over and above their monthly NFSA foodgrains. Further, for the implementation of PM-GKAY scheme, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, that is from Phase-I to V, the Department had allocated a total of about 759 LMT foodgrains to the States/UTs equivalent to approximately Rs. 2.6 Lakh Crore in food subsidy.