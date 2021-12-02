About 18.17 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore in KMS 2021-22

New Delhi : The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.
A quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 30.11.2021 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Till now about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore.
So far, the maximum procurement in the ongoing KMS season is done from Punjab (18685532MT) followed by Haryana (5530596MT) and Uttar Pradesh (1242593MT). The procurement in other states is also gaining momentum.
Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 famers were benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 168823.23 crore (as on 30.11.2021) and procurement of 89419081 MT was done.
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 30.11.2021)/As on 01.12.2021
|State/UT
|Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs)
|No of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|Andhra Pradesh
|62266
|4455
|122.04
|Telangana
|1613982
|227939
|3163.40
|Bihar
|58755
|7906
|115.16
|Chandigarh
|27286
|1781
|53.48
|Gujarat
|22042
|5207
|43.20
|Haryana
|5530596
|299777
|10839.97
|Himachal Pradesh
|24156
|5086
|47.35
|Jammu & Kashmir
|29148
|6447
|57.13
|Kerala
|91503
|35538
|179.35
|Maharashtra
|16988
|3886
|33.30
|Odisha
|3361
|594
|6.59
|Punjab
|18685532
|924299
|36623.64
|Tamil Nadu
|527561
|71311
|1034.02
|Uttar Pradesh
|1242593
|166620
|2435.48
|Uttrakhand
|1155402
|56034
|2264.59
|Rajasthan
|6802
|499
|13.33
|Total
|29097973
|1817379
|57032.03
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2020-21 (upto 30.11.2021)/As on 01.12.2021
|State/UT
|Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs)
|No of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|8457609
|805080
|15967.97
|TELANGANA
|14108787
|2164354
|26637.39
|ASSAM
|211615
|20401
|399.53
|BIHAR
|3558882
|497097
|6719.17
|CHANDIGARH
|28349
|1575
|53.52
|CHHATTISGARH
|6973893
|2053490
|13166.71
|DELHI
|0
|0
|0.00
|GUJARAT
|110244
|23799
|208.14
|HARYANA
|5654735
|549466
|10676.14
|HIMACHAL PR.
|0
|0
|0.00
|JHARKHAND
|629061
|104092
|1187.67
|J&K
|38119
|7385
|71.97
|KARNATAKA
|206204
|54319
|389.31
|KERALA
|764885
|252160
|1444.10
|MADHYA PR.
|3726554
|587223
|7035.73
|MAHARASHTRA
|1885038
|624292
|3558.95
|ODISHA
|7732713
|1394647
|14599.36
|PUDUCHERRY
|0
|0
|0.00
|PUNJAB
|20282433
|1057674
|38293.23
|NEF (Tripura)
|24239
|14434
|45.76
|TAMILNADU
|4490222
|852152
|8477.54
|U.P. (EAST)
|4287395
|670136
|8094.60
|U.P. (WEST)
|2396882
|352150
|4525.31
|TOTAL UP
|6684277
|1022286
|12619.91
|UTTRAKHAND
|1072158
|78129
|2024.23
|WEST BENGAL
|2779064
|949362
|5246.87
|ALL INDIA TOTAL
|89419081
|13113417
|168823.23