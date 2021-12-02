About 18.17 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore in KMS 2021-22

New Delhi : The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.

A quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 upto 30.11.2021 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Till now about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore.

So far, the maximum procurement in the ongoing KMS season is done from Punjab (18685532MT) followed by Haryana (5530596MT) and Uttar Pradesh (1242593MT). The procurement in other states is also gaining momentum.

Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 famers were benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 168823.23 crore (as on 30.11.2021) and procurement of 89419081 MT was done.

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 30.11.2021)/As on 01.12.2021

State/UT Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) Andhra Pradesh 62266 4455 122.04 Telangana 1613982 227939 3163.40 Bihar 58755 7906 115.16 Chandigarh 27286 1781 53.48 Gujarat 22042 5207 43.20 Haryana 5530596 299777 10839.97 Himachal Pradesh 24156 5086 47.35 Jammu & Kashmir 29148 6447 57.13 Kerala 91503 35538 179.35 Maharashtra 16988 3886 33.30 Odisha 3361 594 6.59 Punjab 18685532 924299 36623.64 Tamil Nadu 527561 71311 1034.02 Uttar Pradesh 1242593 166620 2435.48 Uttrakhand 1155402 56034 2264.59 Rajasthan 6802 499 13.33 Total 29097973 1817379 57032.03

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2020-21 (upto 30.11.2021)/As on 01.12.2021

State/UT Quantity of Paddy Procurement (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) ANDHRA PRADESH 8457609 805080 15967.97 TELANGANA 14108787 2164354 26637.39 ASSAM 211615 20401 399.53 BIHAR 3558882 497097 6719.17 CHANDIGARH 28349 1575 53.52 CHHATTISGARH 6973893 2053490 13166.71 DELHI 0 0 0.00 GUJARAT 110244 23799 208.14 HARYANA 5654735 549466 10676.14 HIMACHAL PR. 0 0 0.00 JHARKHAND 629061 104092 1187.67 J&K 38119 7385 71.97 KARNATAKA 206204 54319 389.31 KERALA 764885 252160 1444.10 MADHYA PR. 3726554 587223 7035.73 MAHARASHTRA 1885038 624292 3558.95 ODISHA 7732713 1394647 14599.36 PUDUCHERRY 0 0 0.00 PUNJAB 20282433 1057674 38293.23 NEF (Tripura) 24239 14434 45.76 TAMILNADU 4490222 852152 8477.54 U.P. (EAST) 4287395 670136 8094.60 U.P. (WEST) 2396882 352150 4525.31 TOTAL UP 6684277 1022286 12619.91 UTTRAKHAND 1072158 78129 2024.23 WEST BENGAL 2779064 949362 5246.87 ALL INDIA TOTAL 89419081 13113417 168823.23