About 12.01 lakh square feet of space spread across these 6154 offices was cleared and Rs.62.54 crore of revenue was earned by scrap disposal during the month-long Swachhata campaign from 2nd to 31st October, 2021

The Government had organized the first Special Campaign on reducing pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata in Central Ministries/ Departments including their attached/ subordinated offices from 2nd to 31st October, 2021.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over 6154 Central government offices participated in the Campaign.

About 12.01 lakh square feet of space spread across these 6154 offices was cleared and Rs.62.54 crore of revenue was earned by scrap disposal during the month-long campaign. The reclaimed work space was utilized by the respective offices for various purposes like courtyard, cafeteria, library, conference hall, wellness center and parking space etc.