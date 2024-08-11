Abhinav Bindra Honored with Prestigious Olympic Order at 142nd IOC Session in ParisAbhinav Bindra Honored with Prestigious Olympic Order at 142nd IOC Session in Paris

New Delhi: Abhinav Bindra Honored with Prestigious Olympic Order at 142nd IOC Session in Paris.

At the 142nd International Olympic Council (IOC) Session in Paris, the legendary Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the prestigious Olympic Order.

Since its establishment in 1975, this award is the highest distinction bestowed by the IOC, recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement, as reported by Olympic.com.

Reflecting on his path, the 41-year-old Bindra remarked, “The Olympic rings were what gave my life purpose when I was a young boy.” A veteran of five Olympic Games, Bindra shared, “Chasing my Olympic dream for over two decades has been a privilege.” His commitment to the Olympic Movement remains steadfast following his competitive career. Bindra further stated, “This accolade only intensifies my passion, and I aspire to contribute to the Olympic Movement for my entire life.”