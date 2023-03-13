Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD inks over Rs 900 crore contract for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti Submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam

In another boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Ministry of Defence, on March 13, 2023, signed a contract for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti Submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore. Sindhukirti is 3rd Kilo Class Diesel Electric Submarine. After completion of refit, Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Indian Navy.

This refit has been offloaded to develop alternate repair facility for submarines and is a further step towards undertaking Medium refit with Life Certification at HSL. The project involves more than 20 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and would lead to employment generation of 1,000 mandays per day for the project duration.