Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD & HAL sign Rs 458 crore contract for two upgraded Dornier Aircraft for Indian Coast Guard



Ministry of Defence signed, in New Delhi on July 07, 2023, a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of two Dornier Aircraft for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with associated Engineering Support package at an overall cost of Rs 458.87 crore. The aircraft will be procured under the Buy (Indian) Category.



The aircraft will be fitted with a number of advanced equipment viz., Glass Cockpit, Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro Optic Infra-Red device, Mission Management System etc. The addition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the ICG.



The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government.