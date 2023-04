New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi has been elected as the new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today, April 26 for the second consecutive term while Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will be the Deputy Mayor. Both the AAP candidates were elected unopposed. Earlier, the BJP decided to withdraw its candidates accusing AAP of not willing to make MCD functional by allowing the formation of Standing Committees and Ward Committees.