Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan will henceforth be called Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan

New Delhi: The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival, will hereinfter be named after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Commemorative function organized in Pune today.

All India Radio, besides its regular music broadcasts, has endeared itself to its classical music listeners by organizing the Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan, in which prominent artistes from across the country perform.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Javadekar said “Doordarshan and All India Radio have opened the doors of huge musical treasure of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to the general public. These recordings are now available on YouTube and the Ministry of I&B is making efforts to reach them to larger audience across the country.

“Music has many forms and it has power to motivate us. Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal could function for 67 years without break because of the blessings of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Pandit ji was dear to one and all. The way he performed for shows in foreign countries similarly he performed for people of all the strata of life”, reminisced Shri Javadekar on this occasion.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was conferred the Bharat Ratna award in 2009.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was born on 4 February 1922 at Gadag, then part of Dharwad district of Karnataka. Pune was his Karmabhoomi where he attained fame as a pre-eminent exponent of the Khayal form of singing, as well as for his popular renditions of devotional music – bhajans and abhangs.

Senior leader Sharad Pawar and Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present on this occasion.

Pandit Joshj’s disciples Upendra Bhat and Anand Bhate performed on this occasion.