Aakash BYJU’S “Priyanka Sar” from Bhubaneswar Tops Odisha State

Bhubaneswar : Priyanka Sar, a student of Aakash BYJU’S from Bhubaneswar topped the State by securing an overall 99.98 percentile and secured AIR 243 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 much to the elation of her parents, and the mentors of the institute. The results were announced by the National Testing yesterday. Total 34 Students secured more than 99 percentile.

Priyanka joined Aakash BYJU’S in its classroom programme in 2019 to crack IIT JEE, considered the world’s toughest entrance exam. She attributed her entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to her efforts in understanding the concepts, and her strict adherence to her learning schedule. “I am grateful that Aakash BYJU’S has helped me with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, I would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time.”

Congratulating Priyanka, Mr. Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director East, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “We congratulate Priyanka for her exemplary feat. Her achievement as a top percentile scorer speaks volumes of her hard work and dedication. We wish her all the best with her future endeavors.”

JEE (Main) is conducted in two sessions to give multiple opportunities for students to improve their scores. While JEE Advanced is only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India. Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

