Aakash BYJU’S Opens Its First Classroom Centre at Sambalpur in Odisha

Sambalpur : Aakash BYJU’S, India’s leader in test preparation services, has opened its First classroom centre in Sambalpur, Odisha responding to the growing demand for its NEET, IIT JEE, Olympiads coaching and Foundation courses from the city. This new addition to the Aakash BYJU’S expanding pan-India network of centres, currently totaling 325+ in 24 states and union territories, reflects the institute’s commitment to reaching its standardised direct coaching services to students where they live.

Located in a huge 5968 sqft space in a prime location at Aakash BYJU’S, Plot No-426,Ground Floor & 1st Floor, Behind Hotel Kaveri,Bhimabhoi Park Road, Near Woody Jhone’s Pizza, Ainthapali, Sambalpur,the centre has 8 classrooms and can offer direct classes to 1000+ students. Featuring connected and smart classrooms, the centre can also provide a seamless learning experience to the students of its hybrid courses. The new center at Sambalpur was launched by Mr Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S in presence of other company officials. Among other dignitaries present at the occasion are Mr. Joydip Mookherjee, Regional operation Head, East, Mr. Bikash Das, Regional Sales & Growth Head, Odisha, Mr. Suryabhanu Singh , Deputy Director, East, Mr. Rajeev Nayan, Assistant Director, Odisha and Mr. Sagar Chakrabarti, Regional HR Head .

Students can enrol for and take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST), ACST, direct by sharing their marksheet or register for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam (Anthe) later this year, the institute’s flagship annual scholarship exam, to take admission. In the recently concluded ANTHE 2022, more than 6000 students appeared for the examinations from Sambalpur alone.

In his comments about the launch of the first centre in Sambalpur,Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “At Aakash BYJU’S, we believe in promoting student-centric education, which means delivering courses and bringing education to students wherever they are. Our key differentiator is not only the quality of course content but also its delivery that represents the right balance between online and offline modes. In short, we want to offer the best of both worlds – real and virtual, to boost the learning experience and outcomes of our students and help them realise their higher education dreams.””

Added Mr Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S, “We are happy to open our first center in Sambalpur, home to hundreds of NEET, JEE and Olympiads aspirants who truly value and seek our coaching services. All our centres have trained teachers, mentors, and counsellors to ensure that the standard of course delivery is always maintained, no matter how far a centre is located from a big city. For students, the immense benefit of a direct centre in their own place is that world class coaching is now knocking on their doors and they never have to travel to cities leaving their parents and family, for the sake of coaching.”

Aakash BYJU’S offers result-oriented coaching services for NEET, IIT-JEE, Olympiads, and foundation programs to 3.30 lakh students every year through its direct and online classrooms. It is fast expanding its physical presence to cater to students, especially of the Tier-II and Tier-III cities and towns, while stepping up its Cloud-based online coaching services.