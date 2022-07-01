AAI signs agreement with Govt. of Uttar Pradesh for Operation & Management of Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Muirpur, Shravasti Airports

New Delhi :Airports Authority of India (AAI) today signed an Operation & Management agreement for operationalization of five airports owned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 30 years. These five airports are Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Muirpur & Shravasti.

The agreement was signed by Shri N V Subbarayudu, ED (SIU) on behalf of AAI and Sri Kumar Harsh, Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on behalf of the State Government in presence of Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The MoU was exchanged by Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI and Shri SP Goyal Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh. Shri D S Mishra, Chief Secretary of UP, Shri AK Pathak, Member Planning (AAI) were also present.

As per the agreement, AAI will operate and manage the airports and provide all necessary services. Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services will also be provided by AAI, for which State Government will enter into a separate agreement. Further, Reserved Services will be provided by respective GoI for which GoUP shall enter separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), GoI. AAI will also be responsible for obtaining and maintaining of aerodrome license for these five airports.

As per the agreement, Government of UP will complete the initial capital works for making airports ready for commercial operation and hand over all moveable and immovable assets along with relevant approvals, document to AAI for operation & management. Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide dedicated infrastructure for utilities like water, electricity and drainage connection etc. at the airport (to & within).

This is the first time AAI is entering into an O&M Agreement with the State Government for Operationalization of State Government owned airports. AAI being the largest airport operator and sole air navigation service provider is committed towards providing air connectivity across the country.