Aadhaar-Based Authentication Enhances Targeting for PAHAL and Ujjwala LPG Schemes

Government provides deposit free LPG connection to adult woman of poor households under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Further, a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinders) for up to 12 refills of 14.2 Kg equivalent domestic LPG is being provided to all PMUY consumers. In addition, various State Governments have also been providing subsidized refills or further subsidies to PMUY beneficiaries.

As on 01.07.2024, more than 30.19 crore LPG consumers are enrolled under PAHAL scheme. Under PAHAL Scheme, LPG cylinders are sold at non-subsidized price and the applicable subsidy to LPG consumers are transferred directly into the bank account of the consumers. The subsidy is transferred either through Aadhaar Transfer Compliant (ATC) or Bank Transfer Compliant (BTC) mode.

It is important to ensure that these benefits reach the eligible and targeted beneficiaries in an efficient and timely manner. Aadhaar based authentication for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes enables accurate, real-time and cost-effective identification, authentication and de-duplication of beneficiaries for targeted delivery of benefits to the intended beneficiaries.

To augment the authentication of consumers, Government in October 2023 had issued directions to public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to undertake & complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication of PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries.

Consumers can complete their biometric Aadhaar authentication through various methods. This includes use of mobile applications provided by their respective OMCs. This option offers convenience and flexibility, allowing consumers to complete the authentication process using their smart phones, without visiting a distributor, at their convenience. Consumers can also complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication at the time of their cylinder delivery. This method also allows consumers to complete the process without the need to visit any place. Consumers may also choose to complete the authentication process by visiting their LPG distributor’s showroom which provides an alternative for those who may not be available during delivery hours or prefer to complete the process in person.

All domestic LPG Consumers are encouraged to undergo biometric Aadhaar authentication using any of the available methods at their convenience. This flexible approach ensures that consumers can choose the method and timing that best suits their individual preference and circumstances. Significant numbers of Biometric Aadhaar Authentications (more than 35 lakh PMUY beneficiaries) were successfully conducted during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps. Authentication activities are being undertaken at the customer’s doorstep as a part of LPG Safety Inspections/Camps which are currently undergoing. No service or benefit has been stopped for consumers whose biometric authentication has not been completed.