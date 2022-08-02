A total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation through a national survey collected data for unincorporated/unregistered enterprises. This latest state-wise survey for unincorporated/unregistered sector is available for the year 2015-16. As per this National Sample Survey (NSS 73rd round 2015-16), a total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported. The state-wise break-up is as under:

Name of the state Number of Food Processing Industries Andhra Pradesh 1,54,330 Arunachal Pradesh 145 Assam 65,997 Bihar 1,45,300 Chhattisgarh 26,957 Delhi 14,350 Goa 2,929 Gujarat 94,066 Haryana 24,577 Himachal Pradesh 21,885 Jammu & Kashmir 28,089 Jharkhand 1,16,536 Karnataka 1,27,458 Kerala 77,167 Madhya Pradesh 1,02,808 Maharashtra 2,29,372 Manipur 6,038 Meghalaya 3,268 Mizoram 1,538 Nagaland 3,642 Odisha 77,781 Punjab 63,626 Rajasthan 1,01,666 Sikkim 101 Tamil Nadu 1,78,527 Telangana 80,392 Tripura 13,998 Uttar Pradesh 3,50,883 Uttarakhand 18,116 West Bengal 3,22,590 Andaman & Nicobar 774 Chandigarh 656 Dadra & Nagar 622 Daman & Diu 136 Lakshadweep 127 Puducherry 3,482 Total 24,59,929

Source: NSSO Report No.582 on Economic Characteristics of Unincorporated Non- Agricultural Enterprises (Excluding Construction) in India; NSS 73rdRound (July 2015-June 2016)

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today