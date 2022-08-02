National

A total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation through a national survey collected data for unincorporated/unregistered enterprises. This latest state-wise survey for unincorporated/unregistered sector is available for the year 2015-16. As per this National Sample Survey (NSS 73rd round 2015-16), a total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported. The state-wise break-up is as under:

 

Name of the state Number of Food Processing Industries
Andhra Pradesh 1,54,330
Arunachal Pradesh 145
Assam 65,997
Bihar 1,45,300
Chhattisgarh 26,957
Delhi 14,350
Goa 2,929
Gujarat 94,066
Haryana 24,577
Himachal Pradesh 21,885
Jammu & Kashmir 28,089
Jharkhand 1,16,536
Karnataka 1,27,458
Kerala 77,167
Madhya Pradesh 1,02,808
Maharashtra 2,29,372
Manipur 6,038
Meghalaya 3,268
Mizoram 1,538
Nagaland 3,642
Odisha 77,781
Punjab 63,626
Rajasthan 1,01,666
Sikkim 101
Tamil Nadu 1,78,527
Telangana 80,392
Tripura 13,998
Uttar Pradesh 3,50,883
Uttarakhand 18,116
West Bengal 3,22,590
Andaman & Nicobar 774
Chandigarh 656
Dadra & Nagar 622
Daman & Diu 136
Lakshadweep 127
Puducherry 3,482
Total 24,59,929

 

Source: NSSO Report No.582 on Economic Characteristics of Unincorporated Non- Agricultural Enterprises (Excluding Construction) in India; NSS 73rdRound (July 2015-June 2016)

 

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today

 

