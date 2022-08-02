A total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation through a national survey collected data for unincorporated/unregistered enterprises. This latest state-wise survey for unincorporated/unregistered sector is available for the year 2015-16. As per this National Sample Survey (NSS 73rd round 2015-16), a total of 24.59 lakh food processing enterprises in the unregistered segment has been reported. The state-wise break-up is as under:
|Name of the state
|Number of Food Processing Industries
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,54,330
|Arunachal Pradesh
|145
|Assam
|65,997
|Bihar
|1,45,300
|Chhattisgarh
|26,957
|Delhi
|14,350
|Goa
|2,929
|Gujarat
|94,066
|Haryana
|24,577
|Himachal Pradesh
|21,885
|Jammu & Kashmir
|28,089
|Jharkhand
|1,16,536
|Karnataka
|1,27,458
|Kerala
|77,167
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,02,808
|Maharashtra
|2,29,372
|Manipur
|6,038
|Meghalaya
|3,268
|Mizoram
|1,538
|Nagaland
|3,642
|Odisha
|77,781
|Punjab
|63,626
|Rajasthan
|1,01,666
|Sikkim
|101
|Tamil Nadu
|1,78,527
|Telangana
|80,392
|Tripura
|13,998
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,50,883
|Uttarakhand
|18,116
|West Bengal
|3,22,590
|Andaman & Nicobar
|774
|Chandigarh
|656
|Dadra & Nagar
|622
|Daman & Diu
|136
|Lakshadweep
|127
|Puducherry
|3,482
|Total
|24,59,929
Source: NSSO Report No.582 on Economic Characteristics of Unincorporated Non- Agricultural Enterprises (Excluding Construction) in India; NSS 73rdRound (July 2015-June 2016)
This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today