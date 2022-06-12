A team of NMA to visit Arunachal Pradesh from 14th June to identify new additions in the list of Centrally Protected Monuments from the state

New Delhi :The full team of National Monuments Authority will visit ancient monuments specially those bordering Tibet-China region of Arunachal Pradesh, between 14th to 18th June, 2022. The teamwill also meet local tribal leaders to find out places of Indegenousfaith which connect Arunachal Pradesh with other parts of the nation through legends and verbal history. The full team of NMA will comprise of the two members Shri HemrajKamdarand Prof Kailash Rao , in addition to Chairman Shri Tarun Vijay.

Shri Tarun Vijay said that it goes to the credit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who initiated an annual yatra from Arunachal to Porbandarin Gujarat, strengthening the cultural threads wovenaround the legacy of Rukmani in a most thrilling and enlightening manner. He said that Arunachal Pradesh has lagged behind in the area of Heritage Protection and enlisting of new monuments in Centrally Protected list of national archaeological sites.The stream of the local indegenous faiths and their monuments, tangible and intangible heritage connecting them to the western most coast in Gujarat and other parts of India has remainedrelatively unnoticed and unrecognized.

The team of NMA will meet village elders and leaders of various tribes, each of them have fascinating stories about Dharma and cultural connect through ancient monuments with mainland India. A report will be submitted to Minister of Culture and the Prime Minister, suggesting new additions in the list of Centrally Protected Monuments and identifying cultural tourism sites that strengthen national unity in the context of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, Shri Tarun Vijay disclosed. The ParushuramKund, Bhishmaknagar, Bhalukpong and Tawang are a few indigenous sites of archaeological importance which connect Arunachal Pradesh with Gujarat, Goa, Kerala and the Yadava community, he said.